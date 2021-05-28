Alex Valente and Chris McCoy elected to Cumberland CID Board of Directors

The Cumberland CID issued the following press release announcing the election of Alex Valente and Chris McCoy to its Board of Directors:

(CUMBERLAND)- Commercial property owners of the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) elected Alex Valente and Chris McCoy to the Cumberland CID Board of Directors at a Caucus of Electors Thursday morning. Valente and McCoy filled two open seats created by the retirement of Mason Zimmerman and Steven Barnhouse from the Board. Board Chairman John Shern also was re-elected.

Valente represents Piedmont Office Realty Trust which owns The Galleria Atlanta, comprised of five office buildings, three development sites, and an 8-acre park, making this the largest office complex in Northwest Atlanta. McCoy represents Brookfield Properties which owns the Cumberland Mall.

“It is an honor to be elected and to serve on the Cumberland CID’s Board of Directors,” said Valente. “With the Galleria Atlanta located in the heart of the Cumberland, we are heavily invested in the success of the CID. My focus will be to continue to strengthen the efforts and goals of the CID and further position Cumberland as a great place to live, work, and visit.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity entrusted by the commercial property owners of Cumberland to be a part of the Board,” said McCoy. “Representing Cumberland Mall, I have seen firsthand how projects of the Cumberland CID have enhanced our community. The CID, along with its partners, have been a leader in making the region more attractive, more accessible, and more connected.”

Zimmerman was first elected to the Board in 2003 as a representative of Pope and Land Enterprises, Inc. Barnhouse was elected to the Board in 2018 and represented Olshan Properties. Both Zimmerman and Barnhouse made important contributions and helped to shape the direction of the Cumberland CID during years of significant growth. John Shern represents The Home Depot and has served as a Board Member since the inception of the Cumberland CID in 1988.