Pebblebrook High graduation postponed due to inclement weather

Cobb County School District sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 28, 2021

According to a press release from the Cobb County School District, the Pebblebrook High School graduation ceremony will be postponed until tomorrow, Saturday May 29, at 2 p.m.

Here is the complete announcement:

Based on input from the National Weather Service, tonight’s planned graduation ceremony is being postponed due to inclement weather. 

Instead, the ceremony will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 29th, at 2 PM.

Graduates should convene in the lineup room at 12:30 PM, and the gates will open to our visitors and guests at 1 PM. 

For more information visit the Cobb County School District web page.

