The Cobb County Police Department sent the following tweets this afternoon about the reported gunfire at Cumberland Mall. The Courier will report more information as it becomes available.

*No Active Shooter at Cumberland Mall*

We are continuing to gather information but this is not an active shooter event. It appears this was an isolated incident. Once we get more information we will update. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 @ajc @mdjonline — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2019

Yes, shots were fired. But not randomly. Hence, no ACTIVE SHOOTER. Updated information indicates involved parties know one another, therefore incident was isolated to them. Still gathering more info. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 @ajc @mdjonline https://t.co/XodhAHY45y — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2019

Cobb County’s official twitter account tweeted the following: