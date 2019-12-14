Hot Topics

More information on the Cumberland Mall shooting incident

Cobb County Police car in article about arrests in the Cumberland Mall shooting incidentCobb County police car (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 14, 2019

In response to an email inquiry from the Courier, Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department provided this description of the Cumberland Mall shooting incident:

At 1:18 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department responded to a dispute at the Cumberland Mall food court that resulted in shots fired. One person was shot and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. A suspect has been identified and we are working to locate him.

This was not an active shooter incident but it was called such by the original supervisor out of an abundance of caution. Once on scene, it was quickly determined that it was a dispute that resulted in shots fired.

At this time, the Cumberland Mall is temporarily closed and it is expected to reopen later this afternoon. 

We will update as more information is made available to us.

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

