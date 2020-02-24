Fatal crash on Sandy Plains Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday on Sandy Plains Road at Davis Road at approximately 5:38 p.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

According to investigators a black 1999 Mazda B3000 truck was turning left from southbound Sandy Plains Road to Davis Road when it collided with a gray 2006 Infiniti G35 which was northbound on Sandy Plains Road. The driver of the Mazda, 91-year-old John A. Spadafora of Marietta, was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. His conditioned worsened and he was pronounced deceased later in the evening at the hospital. The driver of the Infiniti, 42-year-old John J. Hamm of Roswell, was transported to Kennestone with non-life threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”