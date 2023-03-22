Mableton man arrested for double homicide and arson

A 30-year-old Mableton man was arrested for a double homicide and arson that occurred on Janet Lane earlier this month.

A public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows:

“Investigators of the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Cobb County Fire Department Arson Unit, and the ATF Arson Unit, have made an arrest stemming from an arson and double homicide that occurred at 5507 Janet Lane, Austell, GA 30106.

“On March 12, 2023, around 5:34 a.m., the Cobb County Police and Fire Department responded to Janet Lane to a report of a residential fire. Cobb Firefighters entered the burning residence and located 74-year-old Michele LaCroix and 52-year-old Andrea Nall (both of Austell). The victims were transported to Cobb Wellstar Hospital where they eventually died from their injuries.

Advertisement

“Multiple animals were also found deceased inside the home, and Cobb County Animal Control responded and took jurisdiction and possession of the animals.“

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Investigators identified a 30-year-old Mableton resident as a suspect and he was placed under arrest and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

According to book records at the Adult Detention Center he was arrested on Sunday at an Austell Road location.

The next of kin of the victims have been notified.