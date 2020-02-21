Collins Circle in Acworth will close for work on new intersection with SR 92

Starting Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, Collins Circle in Acworth will be closed at its intersection with SR 92 to allow contractors to construct the new intersection. Motorists traveling to Collins Circle from SR 92 will take Adams Circle during the closure.

This detour is scheduled to be in place for twenty months.

According to the press release from Tori Brown, from the Georgia Department of Transportation:

The project is designed improve safety, mobility and future traffic demand in the area. Work crews will widen and reconstruct 2.2 miles of SR 92 between US 41/SR 3/ Cobb Parkway and Glade Road, including the construction of three bridges over Allatoona Lake, Tanyard Creek and SR 293/CSX railroad. The reconstructed SR 92 will be a divided 4-lane roadway with a raised concrete median, sidewalks and 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side of the road. This project also includes relocation and replacement of the bridge over Lake Acworth.



The $58 million project is scheduled for completion in October 2022.



Please exercise caution and reduce speeds while traveling through work zones.Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.