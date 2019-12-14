Cumberland-area lawyer makes Georgia Trend’s “Legal Elite” list

Hannibal Heredia, a family law attorney and managing partner in a firm based in the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CCID) was named to the annual “Legal Elite” list by Georgia Trend magazine.

Heredia’s firm, Hedgepeth Heredia, practices family law, including “divorce and separation, custody, support, property division, paternity, prenuptial/post nuptial agreements, adoption and alternative reproduction.”

The honor was announced in the magazine’s December 2019 edition, under the Family Law category.

A news release from Leff & Associates describes the magazine’s annual list as follows: