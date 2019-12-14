Hannibal Heredia, a family law attorney and managing partner in a firm based in the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CCID) was named to the annual “Legal Elite” list by Georgia Trend magazine.
Heredia’s firm, Hedgepeth Heredia, practices family law, including “divorce and separation, custody, support, property division, paternity, prenuptial/post nuptial agreements, adoption and alternative reproduction.”
The honor was announced in the magazine’s December 2019 edition, under the Family Law category.
A news release from Leff & Associates describes the magazine’s annual list as follows:
Now in its 17th year, the Georgia Trend Legal Elitelisting allows attorneys to recognize their peers for excellence and is open to lawyers throughout Georgia in fourteen practice areas. This year’s outstanding attorneys practice all over the state and represent 16 legal practice areas.
Attorneys are not allowed to vote for themselves, and may only vote for members of their own firm if they cast an equal or greater number of votes for attorneys outside their firms. The listings are determined solely by lawyers’ votes. There are nearly 30,000 practicing attorneys in Georgia available for nomination. The listing appeared in the December issue of Georgia Trend.
Be the first to comment on "Cumberland-area lawyer makes Georgia Trend’s “Legal Elite” list"