Atlanta Ballet to perform the Nutcracker at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Photo by Kim Kenney, provided by the Atlanta Ballet

The Atlanta Ballet, based at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, announced that it will perform the holiday favorite The Nutcracker, by Tchaikovsky. The performance features a live orchestra.

The Nutcracker will run from December 8 to 26, 2023, and the schedule of performances can be found by visiting https://www.atlantaballet.com/performances/nutcracker and clicking on the “Buy Tickets” button.

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta Georgia 30339 within the county’s thriving Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The Atlanta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is under the artistic direction of Gennadi Nedvigin, and is described as a “reimagined version of the classical ballet.”

The press release for the production describes the Atlanta Ballet’s approach as follows:

Award-winning choreographer Yuri Possokhov reinvented the classical ballet in 2018 exclusively for Atlanta Ballet with intricately designed costumes, larger-than-life ornate painted sets, advanced lighting and state-of-the-art video projections. The Washington Post critic who saw Atlanta Ballet’s Nutcracker lauded this production, claiming it “tops them all as the most entertaining as well as the smartest.” As one of the only regional Nutcracker ballet productions with live music, the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform the traditional Tchaikovsky score bringing the beautiful and intricate dance work to life.

Photo by Kim Kenney, provided by the Atlanta Ballet

“As a company, we go above and beyond to create a memorable experience to surprise and delight our audiences,” said Gennadi Nedvigin, artistic director of Atlanta Ballet. “We are proud to provide a holiday season must-see with our fresh take on this beloved ballet featuring the Atlanta Ballet company, Atlanta Ballet 2 and a cast of children from the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education and Centre Community Engagement Programs.”

The technically-advance production includes “snowstorms, dancing dolls, bullfights, snake charmers and much more bring panoramic adventure to the stage.”

“Each year, we strive to elevate our Nutcracker experience and make it enjoyable for all ages, and this extends to our festive pre-show and community activations”, said Tom West, Atlanta Ballet’s executive director. “We trust that through the shared experience of this beloved holiday ballet tradition, we can bring the Atlanta community together in awe and appreciation for the arts.”

Prices begin at $35 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at atlantaballet.com or in person at the Cobb Energy Centre Box Office. For groups of twenty or more, please email groupsales@atlantaballet.com