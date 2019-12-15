Arrests made in Cumberland Mall shooting

Two arrests were made in connection with yesterdays’ Cumberland Mall shooting.
According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department:
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 at approximately 1:18 p.m. Cobb County Police Department uniform officers from Precinct Three were dispatched to 2860 Cumberland Mall SE (Cumberland Mall) in reference to shots fired and a person injured.
Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck/shoulder area. It was determined that the incident began with a verbal dispute. Investigators utilized surveillance footage along with interviews to identify suspects.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
An additional victim did not sustain injuries during the incident.
“He (the additional victim) was identified as a victim of aggravated assault because the suspect pointed a weapon at him prior to discharging the firearm at Mr. Green.” the press release stated.
The details of the arrest were described as follows:
The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal of Marietta and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce of Marietta. Arrest warrants were obtained from the Cobb County Magistrate’s Office. Mr. Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (F). Mr. Ponce was charged with Reckless Conduct (M) and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit (M). Both suspects were transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
