Arrests made in Cumberland Mall shooting

Two arrests were made in connection with yesterdays’ Cumberland Mall shooting.

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department:

On Saturday, December 14, 2019 at approximately 1:18 p.m. Cobb County Police Department uniform officers from Precinct Three were dispatched to 2860 Cumberland Mall SE (Cumberland Mall) in reference to shots fired and a person injured.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck/shoulder area. It was determined that the incident began with a verbal dispute. Investigators utilized surveillance footage along with interviews to identify suspects.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An additional victim did not sustain injuries during the incident.

“He (the additional victim) was identified as a victim of aggravated assault because the suspect pointed a weapon at him prior to discharging the firearm at Mr. Green.” the press release stated.

The details of the arrest were described as follows: