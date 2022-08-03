Chelsea Holley of Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women

Chelsea Holley, Director of Admissions at Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women.

For details read the press release for the event, reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Aug. 2, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, August 12 for CEW’s August Luncheon featuring Chelsea Holley, Director of Admissions at Spelman College. Holley will discuss the state of admission post-pandemic and share insight into recruiting and its impact on workforce in Cobb.

Holley has spent her career in higher education working on college access initiatives and the recruitment and selection of admissions candidates. She began her career in college admissions at Georgia Highlands College working with dual enrollment students and first-generation students who needed assistance with their college transition. After spending two years at Georgia Highlands College, she went on to work for Emory University then Georgia Institute of Technology. Chelsea received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication from Valdosta State University and a Masters in Higher Education Leadership from Columbus State University. She is currently completing her PhD in sociology at Georgia State and is researching the ways in which high-achieving Black students navigate their path to selective institutions. Holley is a proud Cobb County native and a graduate of Marietta High School.

At the luncheon, Holley will also give information about college admissions to help students successfully navigate their way to college. CEW members are welcome to invite guests that have college-age children who would benefit from this luncheon. Lunch will be provided by Copeland’s of New Orleans.

Registration is open until August 9 at https://bit.ly/3vpRPCD . The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Bank of America.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

