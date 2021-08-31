Lockheed Martin’s McLean and GTRI’s Hudgens to speak to Cobb Chamber about advanced aeronautics

The Cobb Chamber issued a press release about the speakers at their Marquee Monday luncheon on September 13. Rod McLean of Lockheed Martin and James Hudgens of the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) will speak on developments in advanced aeronautics manufacturing and research.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin and GTRI have partnered together on groundbreaking projects. Lockheed Martin has been a pillar in the Cobb and Georgia economy for more than 70 years, where it has built some of the military’s most important critical aerospace technologies in Marietta. The GTRI leads research across a vast range of technological fields, and the Cobb County Research Facility is home to eight GTRI laboratories.

In addition to the keynote presentation, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women program will present the 2021 Woman of Distinction award at this luncheon.

