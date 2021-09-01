Taste of Marietta returns October 24 for the 27th year

The Taste of Marietta will return on October 24, 2021, and vendor applications are available now through September 17.

For more information and a link to the Taste of Marietta website, read the news release from the city, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The incredible flavors of Cobb County are coming together on October 24th for the return of Taste of Marietta. The annual food festival in the Marietta Square will feature food vendors from all over the county. This is a free event that will allow attendees to sample cuisine from a myriad of local restaurants. Applications are available for food vendors and are open until September 17, 2021. Visit tasteofmarietta.com/restaurants for applications, deadlines and health department information. Taste of Marietta is a project of the Marietta Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the City of Marietta. For questions about vendor applications or event details, you can call 770-429-1115 or visit tasteofmarietta.com.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates

60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income

$ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent

14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent

18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value

$ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units

26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms

10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income

$ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income

$ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans

3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates