Taste of Marietta returns October 24 for the 27th year

The Taste of Marietta will return on October 24, 2021, and vendor applications are available now through September 17.
For more information and a link to the Taste of Marietta website, read the news release from the city, reprinted below:
MARIETTA – The incredible flavors of Cobb County are coming together on October 24th for the return of Taste of Marietta. The annual food festival in the Marietta Square will feature food vendors from all over the county. This is a free event that will allow attendees to sample cuisine from a myriad of local restaurants.
Applications are available for food vendors and are open until September 17, 2021. Visit tasteofmarietta.com/restaurants for applications, deadlines and health department information.
Taste of Marietta is a project of the Marietta Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the City of Marietta. For questions about vendor applications or event details, you can call 770-429-1115 or visit tasteofmarietta.com.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates
60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income
$ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent
14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher
87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent
18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value
$ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units
26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms
10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income
$ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income
$ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans
3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription
84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Taste of Marietta returns October 24 for the 27th year"