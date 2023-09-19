BBQ Blues & Brews festival returns to Austell’s Threadmill Complex for second year

The City of Austell announced the return for a second year of its BBQ Blues & Brews festival.

The event will take place at the Threadmill Complex, at 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd Austell, GA 30106, on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from noon until 10 p.m.

According to the press release for the event, “Family-friendly activities will be available all day, with college football on TV displays, a Cornhole tournament sponsored by Cornhole ATL, and a BBQ competition with a $1500 grand prize.”

The festival will include live performances by The Danny Miller Band, Cannonball Red & The Headhunters, J Hop, Garrett Collins, and a headline performance from Grammy-nominated Jontavious Willis.

Application for sponsorship and vendors are open now.

Sponsorships and proceeds will go towards community programming for local youth and their families.

The press release states, “As the Austell community grows, events like the Blues & Brews invite residents and their neighbors to join in fellowship and build relationships.”

About the City of Austell

The smallest city in Cobb County with a population of just under 8,000, the City of Austell was incorporated on September 4, 1885.

The original city limits of the town were a circle with a radius of one-half mile from a railway terminal used by the Georgia Pacific Railway Company and the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad Company.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

