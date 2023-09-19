Hot Topics

Skate Park at Linear Park in Powder Springs to hold grand opening October 14

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 19, 2023

The City of Powder Springs will hold a grand opening for its Skate Park at Linear Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 6 p.m.  It’s a free event, open to the public.

The grand opening will be held in partnership with California Skateparks, which constructed the park.

The event will feature pro skater demonstrations and a best trick competition with Stratosphere Skateboard Shop

The demonstrations and competition will be held following an opening ceremony at noon.

Food trucks and a vendor village will remain on site during the entire event.

After the ceremonies the park will be open to all skaters.

The press release for the event gives the following further information:

“Officially open since a July 19 ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the Mayor and City Council, city officials and community members, the Skate Park has been a hard-to-miss attraction right off the Silver Comet Trail as users exit the trail tunnel underneath Powder Springs Road near Richard D. Sailors Parkway. 

Event parking will be limited at Silver Comet Linear Park, but  additional parking details will be announced closer to the event date on https://cityofpowdersprings.org.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.  To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Cenus Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
