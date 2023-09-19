Skate Park at Linear Park in Powder Springs to hold grand opening October 14

The City of Powder Springs will hold a grand opening for its Skate Park at Linear Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 6 p.m. It’s a free event, open to the public.
The grand opening will be held in partnership with California Skateparks, which constructed the park.
The event will feature pro skater demonstrations and a best trick competition with Stratosphere Skateboard Shop.
The demonstrations and competition will be held following an opening ceremony at noon.
Food trucks and a vendor village will remain on site during the entire event.
After the ceremonies the park will be open to all skaters.
The press release for the event gives the following further information:
“Officially open since a July 19 ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the Mayor and City Council, city officials and community members, the Skate Park has been a hard-to-miss attraction right off the Silver Comet Trail as users exit the trail tunnel underneath Powder Springs Road near Richard D. Sailors Parkway.
Event parking will be limited at Silver Comet Linear Park, but additional parking details will be announced closer to the event date on https://cityofpowdersprings.org.
About Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.
The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.
Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Cenus Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|16,901
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|1.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.6%
|Female persons, percent
|56.8%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|34.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|56.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.9%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|29.5%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|1,356
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|9.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|80.1%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$181,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,328
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$453
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,296
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|5,570
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.72
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|89.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|15.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|94.6%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|91.1%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.1%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|39.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|8.6%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|9.4%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|63.5%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,526
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|39,184
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|7,540
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|181,543
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$12,102
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|37.6
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,810
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$32,601
|Persons in poverty, percent
|6.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|300
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|134
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|170
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|247
7.17
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,288.5
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|7.38
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083