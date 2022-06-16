Hot Topics

Powder Springs to hold virtual meeting about the future skate park

TOPICS:
Powder Springs City HallPowder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 16, 2022

The City of Powder Springs posted the following announcement about a public meeting on the city’s future skate park:

Residents are invited to a virtual public meeting June 21 to learn about the city’s future skate park and ask questions regarding its planned design and features.

The meeting will begin no sooner than 7 p.m. and following the conclusion of the City Council’s meeting, which is scheduled for earlier in the evening.

The City of Powder Springs in April entered into a contract with California Skateparks to design and construct a skatepark, including removal and relocation of the existing climbing structure, within the Silver Comet Linear Park under the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.

Advertisement

The meeting will be in the form of a Zoom webinar starting with presenters from California Skateparks and the city, with virtual attendees able to ask questions or offer comments during the Q&A session using Zoom features. It will also be viewable on Facebook Live, as well as through the city’s website as a streamed meeting. Zoom log-in info is below.

Agenda link for Powder Springs Skatepark Public Meeting No. 1

Topic: Powder Springs Skate Park – Public Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar: 

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82389027786?pwd=d2FUcUFsOGYwM29WVnBoMjcwTFhLZz09

Passcode: 359314

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083

People

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6%
Female persons, percent 56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)18,905
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)D
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)25,836
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)141,070
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$9,898
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20121,775
Men-owned firms, 2012751
Women-owned firms, 2012838
Minority-owned firms, 20121,009
Nonminority-owned firms, 2012726
Veteran-owned firms, 2012111
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20121,547

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20107.17
FIPS Code1362524
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Powder Springs to hold virtual meeting about the future skate park"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.