Powder Springs to hold virtual meeting about the future skate park

The City of Powder Springs posted the following announcement about a public meeting on the city’s future skate park:

Residents are invited to a virtual public meeting June 21 to learn about the city’s future skate park and ask questions regarding its planned design and features.

The meeting will begin no sooner than 7 p.m. and following the conclusion of the City Council’s meeting, which is scheduled for earlier in the evening.

The City of Powder Springs in April entered into a contract with California Skateparks to design and construct a skatepark, including removal and relocation of the existing climbing structure, within the Silver Comet Linear Park under the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.

The meeting will be in the form of a Zoom webinar starting with presenters from California Skateparks and the city, with virtual attendees able to ask questions or offer comments during the Q&A session using Zoom features. It will also be viewable on Facebook Live, as well as through the city’s website as a streamed meeting. Zoom log-in info is below.

Agenda link for Powder Springs Skatepark Public Meeting No. 1

Topic: Powder Springs Skate Park – Public Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar: