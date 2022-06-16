GDOT reports lane closures this weekend on Veterans Memorial Highway

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that its contractors will close lanes on Veterans Memorial Highway (SR 5) this weekend for a resurfacing project between Connally Drive in Douglasville and the Cobb County line in Austell.

The press release from the GDOT describes the schedule and scope of the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, alternating single right or left lanes will be closed on SR 5 northbound and southbound between Connally Drive and the Cobb County line from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17 until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. These closures will help ensure safety for workers and drivers as work crews mill and pave the roadway.

This $2.6 million project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .