The City of Powder Springs holds grand opening for new Skate Park on Saturday, October 14

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 12, 2023

Wheeled wonders will take center stage as the City of Powder Springs holds the grand opening for its brand new Skate Park at Linear Park on Saturday, October 14. The grand opening event, which is free and open to the public, promises a day filled with thrilling skateboarding action and family-friendly fun. 

In collaboration with California Skateparks, the construction company behind the creation of the Skate Park, Powder Springs is set to wow the community with an array of activities. The event will feature jaw-dropping demonstrations by professional skateboarders, offering onlookers a chance to witness their incredible skills up close.

The lineup of champion skateboarders to perform at the event include: Andy Macdonald, Grace Marhoefer, Trey Wood, Cobe Harmer, and Cordano Russell.

Read their bios by following this link.

One of the highlights of the day will be the best trick competition, held in partnership with Stratosphere Skateboard Shop. Local skaters will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for the title of best trick. This exciting competition will surely keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

To kick off the grand opening festivities, an official opening ceremony will take place at noon, followed by the thrilling skateboard demos and the best trick competition. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a diverse selection of food trucks and explore the vendor village offering a variety of merchandise and services.

The Skate Park has been a highly anticipated addition to Powder Springs since its ribbon cutting ceremony on July 19. Located near the Silver Comet Trail, skaters can easily access the park through the trail tunnel underneath Powder Springs Road near Richard D. Sailors Parkway.

Due to limited parking at the Silver Comet Linear Park, where the Skate Park is located, additional parking details will be announced closer to the event date on https://CityofPowderSprings.com.

Powder Springs residents and skateboard enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the Skate Park. This event promises to be an exciting celebration of the skating culture and a memorable day for all who attend. Be sure to mark your calendars for October 14 and witness the unveiling of Powder Springs’ newest recreational jewel.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.  To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Cenus Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247

7.17

Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 2010
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
