Cobb Chamber’s November Marquee Monday features Cobb and Marietta school superintendents

The Cobb Chamber will host its Marquee Monday event on November 13, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The event will feature a discussion on education in Cobb County with Marietta City School Superintendent, Dr. Grant Rivera, and Cobb County School District Superintendent, Chris Ragsdale.

Additionally, there will be a presentation of a one-year car lease to the Teachers of the Year from Cobb County School District and Marietta City School District.

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members and can be purchased online until November 8 at https://tinyurl.com/3vn5b2h7.

Advertisement

The event will start at noon and conclude by 1 p.m., with free parking available at The Battery Red Deck for up to two hours.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing.

The November Marquee Monday is sponsored by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Renasant Bank, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

If you’d like more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

