Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark to speak on “The New Georgia Economy” at the Cobb Chamber

Chris Clark, the president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber , will be the featured speaker at the Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee Monday for September 12.

Clark will speak on “The New Georgia Economy.”

The event will be held at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 8:45.

According to the press release about the event:

Clark will discuss Georgia’s current economic outlook, innovation, infrastructure, and, most importantly, the current labor shortage and war for talent.

Since March, Clark has traveled the state as part of the New Georgia Economy Tour, sharing insights and data analysis to help businesses address current market risks and long-term growth opportunities. In his presentation, Clark will explore what comes next for Georgia and how communities can best plan for the future.

Registration is now open through September 7. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. You can register at https://bit.ly/3AJNjlt .

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The September Marquee Monday is sponsored by Gas South, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, and Next Page Event Services.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





