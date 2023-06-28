Registration open for Cobb Chamber/Taylor English Golf & Tennis Classic

Whether you’re an enthusiast for the links or the rackets, an event is coming in September to satisfy your sporting needs.

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about the 2023 Cobb Chamber/ Taylor English Golf & Tennis Classic.

“Registration is now open for the 2023 Cobb Chamber | Taylor English Golf & Tennis Classic. The tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at Indian Hills Country Club in East Cobb.

Known as one of the largest and best golf tournaments in Cobb County, the Cobb Chamber | Taylor English Golf & Tennis Classic provides Chamber members the opportunity to enjoy a day on the links and tennis courts with business friends, clients, or prospects, and to network with Cobb Chamber leadership and board members.

“This annual sell-out event fills up fast, so participants are encouraged to register early to be guaranteed a spot.

“The four-person, Ft. Lauderdale scramble begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Registration and the driving range open at 9 a.m. and the chipping/putting contest is at 9:15 a.m. The cost is $265 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome. New for this year, the tennis tournament ­­will feature a mixed doubles round robin limited to 40 players, with lunch prior beginning at 12:00 p.m. The cost is $100 per tennis player or $175 for doubles.

“Businesses can take advantage of the marketing opportunity the tournament presents through several levels of sponsorship. Sponsorship participation allows local businesses to show support for the Cobb Chamber and those participating, along with positive messaging for their company. All sponsorship levels include different forms of signage and advertising at the event and recognition in Chamber communications. The top levels include event participation.

“Registration is now open at https://tinyurl.com/26k7muv5. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Taylor English. For more information on the 2023 Golf & Tennis Classic, contact Emily Walls at 770-859-2325 or ewalls@cobbchamber.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Mary Karras at 770-859-2341 or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

