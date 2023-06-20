Atlanta Federal Reserve CEO to speak to the Cobb Chamber

On Monday, July 10, Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee Monday event series presented by Superior Plumbing will continue at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

During the event, Dr. Raphael W. Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will discuss the national and metro Atlanta economies in an armchair chat moderated by Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, Leadership Cobb will recognize the achievements of its 2023 graduating class and announce its 2024 class.

Doors open at 11 a.m., the program starts at noon, and will conclude at 1 p.m. Registration for the July Marquee Monday is open through July 5 at https://tinyurl.com/mryajymn and tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck, up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.

A security screening will be required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing and the July Marquee Monday is sponsored by Smith & Howard, the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

