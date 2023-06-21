Heavy continuous rain expected in Cobb County and region, leading to Flood Watch for much of affected area

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, June 21, Cobb County and other parts of the region are expected to experience heavy continuous rain, resulting in a flood watch for much of the affected area.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the forecast

area where 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected today, on average,

but localized values could reach up to 5 inches in isolated

locations. These periods of heavy, continuous rainfall may result

in flash, river, and/or urban flooding for several locations.

Thunderstorms will also have the potential for strong winds and

frequent lightning, but no severe thunderstorms are expected at

this time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

Several rounds of heavy rainfall will continue through Thursday,

before beginning to diminish of Friday, when the FLood Watch is

expected to expire. Several locations may experience flash, river,

and/or urban flooding through Friday evening before the heavy

rains subside ahead of a drier weekend.

Finally, a strong round of thunderstorms is expected on Monday

afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

