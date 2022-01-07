Hot Topics

Cobb Chamber announces the 2022 class of the Honorary Commanders Association

TOPICS:
Cobb County Courier logo with the text: Business and Industry, events

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 7, 2022

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release announcing the 2022 class for the Honorary Commanders Association:

ATLANTA (January 7, 2022) – The Honorary Commanders Association, a cooperative effort involving the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB), General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force and the Navy and Marine Corps, is excited to announce its 2022 class.

The Honorary Commanders Association annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military personnel in a yearlong program designed to give leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy and the various aspects of the national defense system. More than 100 professionals were nominated and 25 were selected into the incoming Class of 2022. The 2022 Class Co-Chairs are Chris Rideout of Croy Engineering and Terri Bunten Guthrie of Smith-Howard CPA & Associates.

Created by the Cobb Chamber in 1983, the association has grown over the years to include units of our nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard and National Defense Force. Each program event covers a branch of service and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of local and regional military assets. The 2022 Class is sponsored by Presenting Sponsors Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, Blue Sky Exhibits, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services.

Following is the list of 2022 class members:

Heidi Dasinger  Marietta Power and WaterRob Leonard      Superior Court of Cobb County
Kellie Dennison               Hawthorne Global Aviation ServicesTyler Micholic Cornerstone Parking Group
Greg Epstein Cobb County Attorney’s OfficeRachel Miller     Georgia Southern University
Becca Graham The City of KennesawMatthew Munoz              Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria
Kevin Gross        Cobb County Fire & Emergency ServicesBen Norton        Brasfield & Gorrie
Rajan Gupta       CentelliVik Reddy Wellstar Health System
Brad Hawkins    Aviation History & Tech CenterMike Register   Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
Secret Holland  Gas SouthChase Sanger     Congressman Loudermilk’s Office
Tyler Holley       Atlanta BravesAmanda Seals   Cobb Chamber of Commerce
Joseph Hsiao     H Restaurant GroupBryan Stephens TalkForward
John Hudson     Win-TechCandice Torbert               Lockheed Martin
Eric Johnson       Comprehensive Program ServicesJohn Vaughan   Rainey & Vaughan, LLC
Ron King              Capital City BankJacob Wilson     Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb Chamber announces the 2022 class of the Honorary Commanders Association"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.