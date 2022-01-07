Cobb Chamber announces the 2022 class of the Honorary Commanders Association

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release announcing the 2022 class for the Honorary Commanders Association:

ATLANTA (January 7, 2022) – The Honorary Commanders Association, a cooperative effort involving the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB), General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force and the Navy and Marine Corps, is excited to announce its 2022 class.

The Honorary Commanders Association annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military personnel in a yearlong program designed to give leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy and the various aspects of the national defense system. More than 100 professionals were nominated and 25 were selected into the incoming Class of 2022. The 2022 Class Co-Chairs are Chris Rideout of Croy Engineering and Terri Bunten Guthrie of Smith-Howard CPA & Associates.

Created by the Cobb Chamber in 1983, the association has grown over the years to include units of our nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard and National Defense Force. Each program event covers a branch of service and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of local and regional military assets. The 2022 Class is sponsored by Presenting Sponsors Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, Blue Sky Exhibits, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services.

Following is the list of 2022 class members: