Cobb Chamber launches lunch roundtable for Human Resources professionals

The Cobb Chamber announced the introduction of a series of roundtables for human resources professionals that will include a lunch-and-learn and discussion.

The first event will be held on March 28, 11:30 a.m – 1:00 p.m. with the topic, “The Future of Work and How to Maintain Culture.”

The Chamber describes the event as follows:

The Cobb Chamber is excited to announce the introduction of its new HR Roundtable program, with its first event on March 28. Advertisement The HR Roundtable is a new event series designed for HR professionals from various industries across Cobb County. The group will meet quarterly in-person or virtually for an educational lunch and learn to discuss an array of HR related topics such as recruitment, retention, leadership development, labor law and regulation, and more. Each member is encouraged to share their own experiences while learning from subject matter experts.

The dates and featured topics include:

March 28 – The Future of Work and How to Maintain Culture

June 16 – Hot Employment Trends

September 1 – Employee Handbooks: Are they Helping or Hurting?

November 29 – What does a CEO need from their HR Team?

Registration is $25 for in-person attendance and $15 for virtual attendance. This event series is open to both Cobb Chamber members and non-members.

For more information contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.