Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council to host Cobb Police Chief VanHoozer

The Cobb Chamber issued the following announcement about their East Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the year, where Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will speak:

Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.

Chief VanHoozer began his law enforcement career with the Cobb County Police Department in February of 1990 as a uniform patrol officer at Precinct Three. He has since served in various capacities from Field Training Officer to Commander of Precincts 5, 3, and 2. Chief VanHoozer is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and the FBI National Academy. He was appointed Chief of Police by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on May 10, 2022.

Additionally, the East Cobb Citizen of the Year will be announced.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the Indian Hills Country Club. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for general admission. Registration closes and refunds will no longer be available after November 8. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsor, Cobb EMC.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.

