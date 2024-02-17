Special meeting of Mableton City Council to discuss membership in Cobb Municipal Association

The Mableton City Council will hold a special called meeting to discuss and possibly act on membership in the Cobb Municipal Association (CMA).

The meeting will be held this coming Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168.

To download the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

The meeting will also be live-streamed.

The CMA is an association of Cobb County cities, formed in 1965. The website for the association describes its purpose as follows:

The Cobb Municipal Association is made up of the six Cities in Cobb County, Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Powder Springs and Smyrna. The Purpose of the Association is to foster better understanding between the governing authorities of all levels of government and to effect was and means of providing maximum efficiency and economy in government to the citizens of the municipalities of Cobb County, Georgia.

If Mableton decides to join, the dues are $125 per quarter ($500 per year).

The only other business item on the agenda is executive session if needed.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

February 20, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA NEW BUSINESS:

a. Authorization for City to Become a Member of the Cobb Municipal Association CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) ADJOURNMENT