Mableton Mayor and City Council to hold special called training meetings with Georgia Municipal Association

Mableton Interim City Clerk Susan Hiott distributed the following notice:

The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will be specially meeting on July 14th from 5pm to 8pm, July 15th from 8:30am to 5pm and July 17th from 8:30am to 5pm with the Georgia Municipal Association (“GMA”), for the purpose of receiving newly elected official training and discussing transitional matters. The July 17th meeting will also include first read of an ordinance regulating hotels. The meetings noticed herein will take place at GMA’s Office located at 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Agenda for the meetings

Retreat / Orientation

GMA Offices, 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

Friday, Saturday, & Monday, July 14, 15, & 17, 2023

Friday, July 14

5:00PM Welcome & Introductions

5:30PM GMA

6:00PM Working Dinner (Chick-Fil-A)

6:30PM Team Building

7:00PM Priority Issues Discussion

8:00PM Adjourn for Evening

Saturday, July 15

8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival (Flying Biscuit)

9:00AM Welcome

9:45AM Municipal Law / Ethics / Open Meetings, Open Records

10:15AM Break

10:30AM Muni Law Cont.

12:00PM Break for Working Lunch (Jason’s Deli)

12:20PM Continue

1:30PM Break

1:45PM Municipal Revenues

4:00PM Break

4:15PM Q & A Discussion

5:00PM Adjourn for the Evening

Monday, July 17

8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival (Corner Bakery)

9:00PM DCA

10:00AM ARC

11:00AM The ATL

12:00PM Break for Working Lunch (Fresh to Order)

1:00PM GDOT Overview / LMIG

2:00PM First Read: Ordinance Amending Chapter 7,

Taxes, Fees and Assessments, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances

3:00PM Transition Period Discussion

5:00PM Adjourn