Mableton Mayor Owens appointed to Cobb & Douglas Board of Health

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens was sworn in as a member of the Cobb & Douglas County Board of Health. He replaces Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.

The Georgia legislation creating county health boards specifies that one of the seats go to a member appointed by the largest municipality in the county. Upon its creation Mableton replaced Marietta as the county’s largest city.

Owens expressed a commitment to “addressing health disparities and increasing access to essential health services.”

According to an announcement distributed by Mayor Owens:

“Particularly, his stated focus on addressing healthcare access and disparity challenges, holds great promise for improving the lives of its residents. Mayor Owens brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, fortified by his background in cybersecurity and data privacy. Recognizing the ever-growing threat of cyber attacks, especially in the healthcare sector, his insights will prove invaluable in adding knowledge to mitigate against ransomware and other digital threats.”

Dr. Janet Memark District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, “We are excited to welcome Mayor Owens to the Cobb County Board of Health. His deep commitment to addressing health disparities and his expertise in cybersecurity will undoubtedly propel our efforts towards a healthier and more resilient community. We look forward to working closely with Mayor Owens and leveraging his unique insights and experiences.”

Owens said, “I am honored to join the Cobb County Board of Health and contribute to the vital work they undertake. I am passionate about fostering health equity, especially in underserved areas. Together with the dedicated members of the Board and staff, I am committed to improving the health and well-being of our community.”

About the Cobb & Douglas Board of Health

The county Boards of Health were set up by the state legislature under “Ga. Code Annotated 31-3-1 through 31-3-16, as amended.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the mission of the boards as follows:

Boards of Health are made up of elected or appointed individuals from every walk of life who care about the public’s well-being. They function as the eyes and ears of their community, acting at the county level to serve local needs, examine resources, and advocate for public health programs. A board has several responsibilities, including:

Adopting public health rules and regulations for the county

Enforcing all laws pertaining to health

Presenting and approving health budget to the county commission

Providing policy guidance to the District Health Director

Acting as a link to local government, community resources, and partners such as hospitals, health care providers, businesses and civic leaders

The Cobb & Douglas Boards of Health consists of eight (8) members, chosen as follows:

Chief Executive Office of the County, County Superintendent of Schools, Licensed physician actively practicing medicine in the county – appointed by the BOC, Consumer, a representative of a consumer or a person from an advocacy agency or group representing the county’s consumers of health services – appointed by the BOC, Person interested in promoting public health who is a consumer or a licensed nurse – appointed by City of Marietta or largest municipality, Consumer member who will represent the county’s needy, underprivileged or elderly community – appointed by the BOC, Chief Executive Officer of the City of Marietta or largest municipality, and Superintendent of City of Marietta City Schools or largest municipality who will serve as an ex officio member (#8 applies only in counties with population greater than 400,000 but less than 500,000).