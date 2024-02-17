Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K presents Checks to Charities

Photo above courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K: The charities represented are: Next Step Ministries; Empower Cherokee; North Georgia Angel House; Kate’s Club; Camp Twin Lakes; Murphy-Harpist; Path to Shine; Must Ministries; Simple Needs GA; Goshen Valley Boys Ranch and Restore Place

John Kone of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K submitted the following announcement:

In September of 2023 the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, along with the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain, sponsored the annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament. While being a most enjoyable outing, the event raised over $34,000 as everyone that day helped “Tee it up for the Kids”. The proceeds were then divided between the two Kiwanis Clubs.

On February 8th, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, invited representatives from charities the club supports to receive a donation. At a regular Kiwanis Club meeting, checks totaling $17,400 were distributed to representatives of the following charitable organizations: Jeff Romig, Camp Twin Lakes; Gracie Rodriguez, Kate’s Club; Susan Worsley, North Georgia Angel House; Jonathan Fancher, Empower Cherokee; Rev. Gary MacDonald, Murphy-Harpst; Brenda Rhodes, Simple Needs GA; Lori Baker, Next Step Ministries; Brian Caims, Restore Place; Dona McKee, Path to Shine; Glenda Bell, Family Promise; Angela Thornton, Center for Chlidren and Young Adults; Dennis Steele, Mountain Top Boys Home and Tom Gonter, Must Ministries.

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K is very proud to have presented donations to these worthwhile organizations. We wholeheartedly congratulate them for the services they provide and will continue to lend support.