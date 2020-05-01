H.O.P.E. food and clothing drive tomorrow and Sunday

Shelia Edwards submitted the following public service announcement about a food and clothing drive Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3, 2020, for the H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center:

As we usher in May, please join us on Saturday, May 2nd , from 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 3rd , from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm for MABLETHON for H.O.P.E.- a food and clothing drive to replenish resources at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, a nonprofit organization located at 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116.

H.O.P.E. is operated by CEO Carolyn Turner.



When the pandemic hit our community, we community advocates (Terry Alexis Cummings, Shelia Edwards, and Major Craig Owens) opened a Food Pantry at the old Mableton Fire Station.

We were forced to close after a few weeks due to the virus and county buildings being closed to the public.

We later partnered with Carolyn and H.O.P.E. to donate our remaining food supply and asked the community to make their donations at this location.



H.O.P.E. has been feeding hundreds of families, seniors, and the disabled from this location right in our community and their food and clothing supply is running low.

To support them in their efforts, we are hosting this MABLETHON for H.O.P.E. food drive event. Anything that you can donate will be accepted and greatly appreciated by H.O.P.E. and the needy families it will support.



How Can You Help? We must continue to support organizations like H.O.P.E and request help from other members of the community to make the work they do a continued success. Please join us by donating perishable and nonperishable food items. Also, share this information with family, friends, churches, and your social media groups. Please see the food list to see what items to donate.

You can also make monetary donations to H.O.P.E., which is a 501 c 3 certified organization.



Please make plans to come by on Saturday or Sunday to donate food items and clothing (clean and lightly worn), along with paper products (paper towels and toilet papers) for families in need. In addition, they need boxes and bottled water.

For more information, please contact

Terry Alexis Cummings: terry@terry4ga.com

Carolyn Turner: hopefamily2@gmail.com

(678) 310-0525 or (770) 842-0388



After the MABELTHON food drive event, H.O.P.E. will gladly accept donations Monday, Tuesday & Thursdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those wishing to donate or those who need help can call Carolyn Turner directly at 678-310-0525 to arrange a drop off time or to pick up resources.

H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center is ready to serve as it adheres to all local, state, and federal mandates during this Coronavirus Pandemic. H.O.P.E Family Resource Center, Inc is a 501c3 Tax Exempt Organization. All financial contributions/donations are tax deductible. https://www.facebook.com/yourcommunityoutreach/