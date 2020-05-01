Cobb Community Foundation announces grants from Cobb COVID-19 Response Fund

The Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) announced that it has awarded another $63,750 from its Cobb COVID-19 Response Fund.

According to the CCF website’s description , “This charitable fund will provide flexible resources to non-profit organizations serving Cobb and meeting critical needs either arising from or exacerbated by the novel coronavirus.”

The press release describing the latest round of grants is printed in below:

Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) announced today that it has awarded an additional $63,750 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund to organizations supporting families and individuals in critical need of food and support. CCF’s network of Corporate Community Champions seeded the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and additional contributions and pledges have brought the total amount raised to $213,000. One such commitment was $30,000 contributed by United Way of Greater Atlanta – Northwest Region. Cobb Community Foundation, Cobb Collaborative and United Way of Greater Atlanta – Northwest Region have partnered in the selection of grant recipients, leveraging their resources and collective knowledge to have the greatest impact in our community. CCF is pleased to recognize our Community Champions and donors with each grant.

· YMCA of Metro Atlanta: $10,000 to support the work of their three Cobb YMCAs. Made possible by Corporate Community Champion, Genuine Parts Company.

· Marietta City Schools: $10,000 for the MCS Cares Fund to provide financial assistance to Marietta City Schools’ families in need. Made possible by Corporate Community Champion, Renasant Bank, and United Way of Greater Atlanta – Northwest Region.

· Cobb Schools Foundation: $10,000 for financial assistance for Cobb County Schools’ families in need. Made possible by United Way of Greater Atlanta – Northwest Region.

· Family Life Restoration Center: $3,750 for the adoption of new mobile food site. Made possible by generous individual donors of the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and United Way of Greater Atlanta – Northwest Region.

Twelve additional grants awarded today were made possible by a surprise $30,000 contribution to CCF by The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, an Atlanta-based private family foundation whose mission is to enhance quality of human life.

· Acworth UMC Food Pantry: $1,000

· Back Pack Blessings: $1,000

· Chosen Abilities Resource Center, Inc.: $1,000

· Cobb Vineyard Church: $1,000

· Family Life Restoration Center: $2,500

· First Christian Church of Marietta (DoC): $1,000

· Food Security for America: $1,000

· H.O.P.E Family Resource Center: $2,000

· New Beginnings Food Outreach: $1,000

· Reflections of Trinity: $7,500

· St. Vincent de Paul Society: $2,000

· Storehouse Ministries: $7,500

“With no decision yet from our Board of Commissioners on the $1 million funding request for food for those in need, there was no better use of these funds than to help ‘tide over’ some of those organizations that distribute food until such funding (hopefully) is available,” stated Shari Martin, President and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation. “We had already collected information about how much food each of these organizations had distributed,” she continued, “so we simply distributed the amount available pro-rata based on the food distributed.” The Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to provide charitable grants to non-profits to help increase access to food, prescriptions and healthcare, childcare and basic needs. 100% of donations are directed to supporting this effort. Learn more about the fund and how you can support by visiting the website at www.cobbfoundation.org. For more information, contact Shari Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.