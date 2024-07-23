Agenda and supporting materials for the July 24 Mableton City Council meeting

The following is the agenda for the regular Mableton City Council meeting, Wednesday, July 24, 6:30 p.m at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
To download the agenda packet along with supporting materials, please follow this link.
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
July 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
- APPOINTMENTS – NONE
- PUBLIC HEARINGS – NONE
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the
City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
a. June 26, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. July 8, 2024 Special Called Meeting and Work Session Minutes
c. July 15, 2024 Special Called Meeting Minutes
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
a. End of Year Report Spending Plan 2024 and Recommendations – City Manager Bill
Tanks
b. Human Resources Report and Recommendations – City Manager Bill Tanks
i. Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s
Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Manager
Bill Tanks
- OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
a. Commissions, Authorities, and Boards Overview – Mayor Owens
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
(b)(1)(A); REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
(b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT