Agenda and supporting materials for the July 24 Mableton City Council meeting

The following is the agenda for the regular Mableton City Council meeting, Wednesday, July 24, 6:30 p.m at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

To download the agenda packet along with supporting materials, please follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
July 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. INVOCATION
  4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  6. PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
  7. APPOINTMENTS – NONE
  8. PUBLIC HEARINGS – NONE
  9. PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
    Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the
    City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
  10. CONSENT AGENDA
    a. June 26, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
    b. July 8, 2024 Special Called Meeting and Work Session Minutes
    c. July 15, 2024 Special Called Meeting Minutes
  11. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
  12. NEW BUSINESS
    a. End of Year Report Spending Plan 2024 and Recommendations – City Manager Bill
    Tanks
    b. Human Resources Report and Recommendations – City Manager Bill Tanks
    i. Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s
    Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Manager
    Bill Tanks
  13. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
    a. Commissions, Authorities, and Boards Overview – Mayor Owens
  14. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  15. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  16. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  17. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
    (b)(1)(A); REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
    (b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
  18. ADJOURNMENT

