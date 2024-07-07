7 Bridges To Recovery food distribution on Plant Atkinson Road

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos about a food distribution at 7 Bridges To Recovery on Plant Atkinson Road

The First Christian Church Of Mableton, HOPE Family Resource Group and Lions Club participated in the 7 Bridges To Recovery food distribution located on Plant Atkinson Road on 7/20/24. They prepared meals and handed them out along with words of loving encouragement to a homeless community in Atlanta. To learn more about this service opportunity, please visit Home – 7 Bridges to Recovery . There are currently over 21,000 homeless in Atlanta alone and only 3000 beds that are available and shelters are closing down daily due to lack of funds. The need is great and it is our job as the Church to care for the poor. Your volunteer efforts and donations are badly needed. Did you know that you can support this important mission by allowing them to handle certain strenuous tasks? You can help support 7 Bridges by hiring us to do one of the following services

Hauling Home Clean Out Storage Unit Clean Out Unwanted Vehicles Removed Almost Any Kind of Removal

Anything that you can do will be appreciated.