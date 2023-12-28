Next Mableton City Council meeting Tuesday, January 2

The next meeting of the Mableton City Council is next Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting with supporting documentation follow this link. When the live stream link for the meeting becomes available we’ll post it here.

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)

Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,

transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions and/or

documents related to a regular City meeting schedule, City holidays, election

of a Mayor Pro Tempore and executive session matters. The meeting will take

place on January 2, 2024 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside

Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Agenda of Tuesday’s Meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

January 2, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED ORGANIZATIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

a. [FIRST READ] Ordinance Establishing a Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule

b. Resolution Establishing a Year 2024 City Holiday Schedule

c. Resolution Electing a Mayor Pro Tempore CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS CITY CLERK COMMENTS CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) ADJOURNMENT