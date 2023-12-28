Next Mableton City Council meeting Tuesday, January 2

The next meeting of the Mableton City Council is next Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting with supporting documentation follow this link. When the live stream link for the meeting becomes available we’ll post it here.
CITY OF MABLETON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COBB COUNTYAdvertisement
PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)
Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,
transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions and/or
documents related to a regular City meeting schedule, City holidays, election
of a Mayor Pro Tempore and executive session matters. The meeting will take
place on January 2, 2024 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside
Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.
Agenda of Tuesday’s Meeting
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
January 2, 2024 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED ORGANIZATIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
- NEW BUSINESS:
a. [FIRST READ] Ordinance Establishing a Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule
b. Resolution Establishing a Year 2024 City Holiday Schedule
c. Resolution Electing a Mayor Pro Tempore
- CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
- CITY CLERK COMMENTS
- CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
- ADJOURNMENT