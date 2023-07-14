Training in city government for Mableton mayor and council begins today

Mayor Michael Owens and the members of the Mableton City Council will begin training in city government from the Georgia Municipal Association this evening. Tonight’s training will be followed by two full-day sessions on Saturday and Monday.

The courses include a range of topics critical to running a city, including revenue, ethics, municipal law, and working with external organizations like the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia DOT.

In addition, a “first read” of an amendment to the developing city ordinances Taxes, Fees and Assessments will take place on 2 p.m. Monday. The Mableton charter requires two readings of any ordinance before a vote on enactment.

Mableton Interim City Clerk Susan Hiott distributed the following notice last week:

Advertisement

The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will be specially meeting on July 14th from 5pm to 8pm, July 15th from 8:30am to 5pm and July 17th from 8:30am to 5pm with the Georgia Municipal Association (“GMA”), for the purpose of receiving newly elected official training and discussing transitional matters. The July 17th meeting will also include first read of an ordinance regulating hotels. The meetings noticed herein will take place at GMA’s Office located at 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Agenda for the meetings

Agenda

City of Mableton

Council Training & Orientation



GMA Offices, 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303



Friday, Saturday, & Monday, July 14, 15, & 17, 2023



Friday, July 14

5:00 PM Welcome & Introductions

5:30 PM GMA

6:00 PM Working Dinner

6:30 PM Team Building

7:00 PM Discussion

8:00 PM Adjourn for the Evening



Saturday, July 15

8:30 AM Breakfast / Arrival

9:00 AM Welcome

9:45 AM Municipal Law / Ethics / Open Meetings, Open Records

10:15 AM Break

10:30 AM Muni Law Cont.

12:00 PM Break for Working Lunch12:20PMContinue

1:30 PM Break

1:45 PM Municipal Revenues

3:30 PM Break

4:15 PM Q & A Discussion

5:00 PM Adjourn for the Evening



Monday, July 17

8:30 AM Breakfast / Arrival

9:00 PM DCA

10:00 AM ARC

11:00 AM The ATL

12:00 PM Break for Working Lunch

1:00 PM GDOT Overview / LMIG

2:00 PM First Read: Ordinance Amending Chapter 7,

Taxes, Fees and Assessments, of the City of Mableton

Code of Ordinances

3:00 PM Discussion and Q &A

5:00 PM Adjourn