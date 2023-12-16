Mableton City Council to meet on two consecutive days

The Mableton City Council will hold special called meetings on two consecutive days: Monday December 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday December 19 at 3:30 p.m. Take note that Tuesdays meeting is at 3:30 p.m. instead of the usual 6:30.

The agendas are reprinted below, and to download the complete agenda packets with supporting documents follow the links below.

Visit this link for Monday’s agenda packet

Visit this link for Tuesday’s agenda packet

Advertisement

The city distributed the following notice:

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

cobb COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called

Transitional City Council Meetings

There will be Special Called Meetings of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include an ordinance imposing insurance premium tax and fees on insurers, City insurance and benefits, meeting scheduling and executive session matters. The meetings will take place on December 18, 2023 at 6:30PM and December 19, 2023 at 3:30pm, both meetings to occur at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Agendas for the meetings

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

December 18, 2023 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

a. FIRST READ: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Article 2, Insurance

Companies, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances

b. FIRST READ: An Ordinance Authorizing the City’s Participation in the Georgia

Municipal Employees Benefit System EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

December 19, 2023 @ 3:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Article 2, Insurance

Companies, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances

b. SECOND READ: An Ordinance Authorizing the City’s Participation in the

Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT