Mableton City Council to meet on two consecutive days

The Mableton City Council will hold special called meetings on two consecutive days: Monday December 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday December 19 at 3:30 p.m. Take note that Tuesdays meeting is at 3:30 p.m. instead of the usual 6:30.
The agendas are reprinted below, and to download the complete agenda packets with supporting documents follow the links below.
Visit this link for Monday’s agenda packet
Visit this link for Tuesday’s agenda packet
The city distributed the following notice:
There will be Special Called Meetings of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include an ordinance imposing insurance premium tax and fees on insurers, City insurance and benefits, meeting scheduling and executive session matters. The meetings will take place on December 18, 2023 at 6:30PM and December 19, 2023 at 3:30pm, both meetings to occur at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.
Agendas for the meetings
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
December 18, 2023 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED
TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
- NEW BUSINESS:
a. FIRST READ: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Article 2, Insurance
Companies, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances
b. FIRST READ: An Ordinance Authorizing the City’s Participation in the Georgia
Municipal Employees Benefit System
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
- CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
- ADJOURNMENT
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
December 19, 2023 @ 3:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED
TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
- NEW BUSINESS:
a. SECOND READ: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Article 2, Insurance
Companies, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances
b. SECOND READ: An Ordinance Authorizing the City’s Participation in the
Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
- CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
- ADJOURNMENT