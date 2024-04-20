Hot Topics

Agenda for April 24 Mableton City Council meeting

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 20, 2024

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

Visit this link to download the complete agenda packet for the meeting, including supporting documents for the agenda items listed below.

Agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
April 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. INVOCATION
  4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
    a. Proclamation – Recognition of City of Mableton Mayor’s Reading Club Day
    b. Proclamation – Recognition of National Day of Prayer
    c. Proclamation – Recognition of National Cities, Towns, and Villages Month
  7. ANNOUNCEMENTS/PRESENTATIONS/REPORTS
    a. BS&A Financial Software Presentation – Finance Consultant Frank Milazi
  8. PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
    Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
  9. CONSENT AGENDA
    a. April 10, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
    b. April 10, 2024 Work Session Minutes
    c. Consideration and Approval Resolution RES 2024-04-02 Adopting an Agenda Item
    Submittal and Posting Process Policy
    Date, Regular Meeting Agenda
    11
  10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
    a. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Chapter 2, Administration,
    Article III, Code of Ethics of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second
    Read (First Read was May 24, 2023 meeting and was tabled for Second Read at the
    April 10, 2024 meeting.) – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
  11. NEW BUSINESS
    a. Consideration and Approval of Professional Services Agreement between the
    Institute of Building Technology and Safety (ITBS) and City of Mableton for
    Transitional Services for Planning and Zoning, Adoption of a Zoning Ordinance,
    training, and other related services – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
    b. Consideration and Approval of Resolution RES 2024-04-03 of the City of Mableton
    Recognizing Georgia Cities Week, April 21-27, 2024 – City Clerk Susan Hiott
  12. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
    a. Update on Comp Plan RFQ – Mayor Owens
  13. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  14. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  15. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  16. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
    (b)(1)(A); REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)
    (2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
  17. ADJOURNMENT
