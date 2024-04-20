Agenda for April 24 Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
Visit this link to download the complete agenda packet for the meeting, including supporting documents for the agenda items listed below.
Agenda
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
April 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
a. Proclamation – Recognition of City of Mableton Mayor’s Reading Club Day
b. Proclamation – Recognition of National Day of Prayer
c. Proclamation – Recognition of National Cities, Towns, and Villages Month
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/PRESENTATIONS/REPORTS
a. BS&A Financial Software Presentation – Finance Consultant Frank Milazi
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
a. April 10, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. April 10, 2024 Work Session Minutes
c. Consideration and Approval Resolution RES 2024-04-02 Adopting an Agenda Item
Submittal and Posting Process Policy
Date, Regular Meeting Agenda
11
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
a. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Chapter 2, Administration,
Article III, Code of Ethics of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second
Read (First Read was May 24, 2023 meeting and was tabled for Second Read at the
April 10, 2024 meeting.) – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- NEW BUSINESS
a. Consideration and Approval of Professional Services Agreement between the
Institute of Building Technology and Safety (ITBS) and City of Mableton for
Transitional Services for Planning and Zoning, Adoption of a Zoning Ordinance,
training, and other related services – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
b. Consideration and Approval of Resolution RES 2024-04-03 of the City of Mableton
Recognizing Georgia Cities Week, April 21-27, 2024 – City Clerk Susan Hiott
- OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
a. Update on Comp Plan RFQ – Mayor Owens
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
(b)(1)(A); REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)
(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT