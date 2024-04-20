Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 8 a.m. Patchy fog between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. High near 57. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 20, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 75 88 in 1994 47 in 1901 Min Temperature M 54 69 in 2002 30 in 1983 Avg Temperature M 64.3 77.5 in 2002 42.5 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.13 1.54 in 1984 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 3 22 in 1901 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 2 13 in 2002 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 72.6 79.5 in 1981 60.1 in 1907 Avg Min Temperature 55.1 51.1 58.6 in 2015 41.0 in 1907 Avg Temperature 65.3 61.8 67.7 in 1981 50.5 in 1907 Total Precipitation 4.65 2.57 9.50 in 1979 0.01 in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 54 96 284 in 1907 12 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 66 33 79 in 1981 0 in 1984 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.2 61.8 67.3 in 2017 53.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 44.5 42.0 47.4 in 1880 34.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 54.3 51.9 57.3 in 2017 43.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 22.95 16.39 32.81 in 1936 7.87 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2015 2497 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 76 52 152 in 2012 0 in 1902

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-19

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-19

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-19

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”