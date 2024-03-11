Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting this Wednesday

The next regular Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting will be held this Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Both meetings will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

The work session will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

To download the complete agenda packet for the work session, follow this link.

To download the complete agenda packet for the regular meeting, follow this link.

Work Session Agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

March 13, 2024 @ 5:15PM

______________________________________________________________

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

__________________________________________________________________________________

CITY COUNCIL WORKSESSION AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens

2. ROLL CALL

3. DISCUSSION:

a. City of Mableton Records Management Policy and Procedures (Susan Hiott)

b. City of Mableton Agenda Management Policy (Susan Hiott)

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

5. ADJOURNMENT

Regular Meeting Agenda

__________________________________________________________________________________

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens

2. ROLL CALL

3. INVOCATION

4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approval of February 14, 2024 City Council Work Session Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of February 14, 2024 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

c. Approval of February 20, 2024 City Council Special Transitional Meeting Minutes

7. PUBLIC COMMENTS

8. DISCUSSION:

a. City Financial Report (Frank Milazi)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Consideration and Approval of Two Voting Delegates for the Cobb Municipal

Association

b. City Annual and Sick Leave Accrual Schedules and Employee Insurance Plans

Under the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System (GMEBS) Life and Health

Program (Susan Hiott)

c. Consideration and Approval of Agreement with Ikon Filmworks for Video Services

for Mayor and Council Meetings

d. Consideration and Appointment of Sole Finalist Bill Tanks as City Manager

10. CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

11. CITY CLERK COMMENTS

12. CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

13. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

14. ADJOURNMENT