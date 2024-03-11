Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting this Wednesday

The next regular Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting will be held this Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Both meetings will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
The work session will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
To download the complete agenda packet for the work session, follow this link.
To download the complete agenda packet for the regular meeting, follow this link.
Work Session Agenda
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
March 13, 2024 @ 5:15PM
______________________________________________________________
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
__________________________________________________________________________________
CITY COUNCIL WORKSESSION AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
2. ROLL CALL
3. DISCUSSION:
a. City of Mableton Records Management Policy and Procedures (Susan Hiott)
b. City of Mableton Agenda Management Policy (Susan Hiott)
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
5. ADJOURNMENT
Regular Meeting Agenda
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
2. ROLL CALL
3. INVOCATION
4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
6. CONSENT AGENDA:
a. Approval of February 14, 2024 City Council Work Session Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of February 14, 2024 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes
c. Approval of February 20, 2024 City Council Special Transitional Meeting Minutes
7. PUBLIC COMMENTS
8. DISCUSSION:
a. City Financial Report (Frank Milazi)
9. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Consideration and Approval of Two Voting Delegates for the Cobb Municipal
Association
b. City Annual and Sick Leave Accrual Schedules and Employee Insurance Plans
Under the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System (GMEBS) Life and Health
Program (Susan Hiott)
c. Consideration and Approval of Agreement with Ikon Filmworks for Video Services
for Mayor and Council Meetings
d. Consideration and Appointment of Sole Finalist Bill Tanks as City Manager
10. CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
11. CITY CLERK COMMENTS
12. CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
13. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
14. ADJOURNMENT