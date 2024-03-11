Hot Topics

11 Cobb County precincts have changed poll locations for the March 12 presidential preference primary

sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 11, 2024

According to an announcement on the Cobb County website, the following 11 precinct voting locations have been changed for tomorrow’s Presidential Preference Primary for Cobb County.

PRECINCT NAMEOLD LOCATIONNEW LOCATION
Addison 01Legacy Church
1040 Blackwell Rd		Kulture Event Center
2933 Canton Rd Ste 290
Big Shanty 01First United Lutheran Church
3481 Campus Loop Rd		Greers Chapel Baptist Church
1848 Greers Chapel Rd NW
East Piedmont 01Elizabeth Baptist Church
315 Kurtz Rd		Shady Grove Baptist Church
1654 Bells Ferry Rd
Lost Mountain 04Grace Community Christian Church
3737 Stilesboro Rd		McClure Middle School
3660 Old Stilesboro Rd
Marietta 4BTommy Nobis Center
1480 Bells Ferry Rd		Liberty Church
1285 Cobb Pkwy North
Marietta 6ARedeemed Christian Church of God – Heaven’s Gate
816 Pickens Industrial Dr NE		Kenyan American Community Church
771 Elberta Dr
Oregon 05Macland Baptist Church
3732 Macland Rd		McEachern UMC
4075 Macland Rd
Roswell 01East Cobb Church of Christ
5240 Roswell Rd		Catholic Church of St. Ann
4905 Roswell Rd NE
Smyrna 3ASmyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Circle SE		Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church
810 Church St NE
Smyrna 4ACCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
3265 Brown Rd		The Little Cottage
652 Concord Rd SE
Vinings 04Cochise Riverview Clubhouse
3773 Cochise Dr. SE		Vinings UMC
3101 Paces Mill Rd SE

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

Advertisement

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the  legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship  is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current board:

MemberContactAppointed byTerm
Steven F. Bruning Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.orgLegislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025
Tori Silas(Chairwoman)404-539-0157Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.orgLegislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025
Stacy Efrat(Secretary)Stacy.Efrat@cobbcounty.orgDemocratic PartyJuly 1, 2023 – June 30, 2027
Debbie Fisher(Assistant Secretary)404-661-2580Debbie.Fisher@cobbcounty.orgRepublican PartyJuly 1, 2023 -June 30, 2027
Jennifer Mosbacher(Vice Chair)Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.orgCommission ChairJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE