11 Cobb County precincts have changed poll locations for the March 12 presidential preference primary

According to an announcement on the Cobb County website, the following 11 precinct voting locations have been changed for tomorrow’s Presidential Preference Primary for Cobb County.

PRECINCT NAME OLD LOCATION NEW LOCATION Addison 01 Legacy Church

1040 Blackwell Rd Kulture Event Center

2933 Canton Rd Ste 290 Big Shanty 01 First United Lutheran Church

3481 Campus Loop Rd Greers Chapel Baptist Church

1848 Greers Chapel Rd NW East Piedmont 01 Elizabeth Baptist Church

315 Kurtz Rd Shady Grove Baptist Church

1654 Bells Ferry Rd Lost Mountain 04 Grace Community Christian Church

3737 Stilesboro Rd McClure Middle School

3660 Old Stilesboro Rd Marietta 4B Tommy Nobis Center

1480 Bells Ferry Rd Liberty Church

1285 Cobb Pkwy North Marietta 6A Redeemed Christian Church of God – Heaven’s Gate

816 Pickens Industrial Dr NE Kenyan American Community Church

771 Elberta Dr Oregon 05 Macland Baptist Church

3732 Macland Rd McEachern UMC

4075 Macland Rd Roswell 01 East Cobb Church of Christ

5240 Roswell Rd Catholic Church of St. Ann

4905 Roswell Rd NE Smyrna 3A Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Circle SE Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church

810 Church St NE Smyrna 4A CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

3265 Brown Rd The Little Cottage

652 Concord Rd SE Vinings 04 Cochise Riverview Clubhouse

3773 Cochise Dr. SE Vinings UMC

3101 Paces Mill Rd SE

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations. The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters. Advertisement

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current board:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Tori Silas(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025 Stacy Efrat(Secretary) Stacy.Efrat@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2027 Debbie Fisher(Assistant Secretary) 404-661-2580Debbie.Fisher@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 1, 2023 -June 30, 2027 Jennifer Mosbacher(Vice Chair) Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chair July 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025