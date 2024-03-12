Frost, fire danger and approaching storms prompt hazardous weather outlook for Cobb

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia on Tuesday, March 12, for multiple reasons.

Until 9 a.m., we are under a frost advisory.

Then a Fire Danger alert is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.

Flood conditions persist on parts of the Chattahoochee River.

Advertisement

And thunderstorms are in the forecast beginning Thursday and possibly continuing through the weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Frost Advisory is in place until 9 AM. Frost could damage sensitive vegetation if left uncovered. A Fire Danger Statement is in effect through 8 PM this evening due to low relative humidities and dry fuels. Please use caution and check with local authorities before attempting any burns. Portions of the Ocmulgee, Oconee, Flint and Chattahoochee Rivers remain in flood across central Georgia. Please use caution around flooded areas, and do not drive through any flooded roadways. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Periods of thunderstorm activity are forecast in the region between Thursday night and Monday. There is still uncertainty regarding strength of any storms on Friday, so please continue to check the forecast through the coming days.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.