Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, December 8, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 8, 2023, with a high near 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect for portions of far north Georgia through this afternoon for low relative humidities and dry fuels.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then showers likely between 10 a.m and 4 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m, then showers likely. High near 62. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”