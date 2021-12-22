Cobb weather December 22

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there is patchy fog expected between 7 and 8 a.m. in Cobb County, followed by sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A 10 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.