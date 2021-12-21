Cobb County COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise again

The 14-day case rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Cobb County is once again showing a significant rise, reaching a rate of 250 per 100,000. The county has not dropped out of the rate designated as “high community transmission” since the Delta variant sent cases soaring during the summer.

The seven-day rate as tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been on the rise also, showing an even steeper rise, along with deaths and hospitalizations.

The data represents the 7-day period ending December 19, 2021.

The CDC reports the following seven-day metrics for Cobb County:

Cases 1,164 Case Rate per 100k 153.13 % Positivity 10.07% Deaths 13 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 44.2% New Hospital Admissions 111

Even more concerning is the percentage increase this represents, as reported in the following table:

Cases 50.97% % Positivity 5.2% Deaths 333.33% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 44.16%

The CDC makes the following recommendation for residents in the county:

Community Transmission: High Everyone in Cobb County, Georgia should wear a mask in public, indoor settings. Mask requirements might vary from place to place. Make sure you follow local laws, rules, regulations or guidance.