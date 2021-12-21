Cobb GIS creates app to find holiday lights displays in county

Cobb GIS, which has created many useful apps and interactive maps, has created one that will enhance your holiday fun.

Cobb County posted the following announcement on the county government Facebook page:

Share the holiday joy. Use this map created by Cobb’s Geographic Information System to find and share new, fun local light displays. To add a new location, complete the ‘survey’ at the bottom of the app to add a picture and address of your favorites (or your own). You can also view those that were submitted in 2020… however we can’t guarantee they are participating this year.Click here to holiday lights locations in Cobb: https://geo-cobbcountyga.hub.arcgis.com/apps/holiday-lights-in-cobb/explore?fbclid=IwAR1KDowpFfhAmowsEGoauSDPyZw6Mod76KUKYE8-DSvOX799Cl7QT85e-Ek