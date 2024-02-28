Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, with a high near 71 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 33 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Wednesday

Showers, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 71. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday

Showers. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m, then showers between 10 p.m and 4 a.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 28, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 80 in 2023 31 in 1934 Min Temperature M 42 63 in 1997 13 in 1888 Avg Temperature M 51.7 70.0 in 2023 25.5 in 1934 Precipitation M 0.16 2.78 in 1882 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.3 in 1984 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 14 39 in 1934 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2023 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.4 58.2 66.5 in 2017 42.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.9 38.9 48.9 in 2018 26.8 in 1895 Avg Temperature 53.1 48.6 57.3 in 2018 34.4 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.67 4.55 12.77 in 1961 0.56 in 1906 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 314 463 851 in 1895 237 in 2018 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 27 in 2023 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 58.1 56.0 63.7 in 2017 44.0 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 38.7 37.2 45.3 in 2023 24.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 48.4 46.6 54.2 in 2023 35.3 in 1940 Total Precipitation 10.10 9.14 19.24 in 1936 3.04 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1745 2079 3419 in 1977 1356 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 2 28 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”