Cobb weather January 22

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be cloudy until mid-morning here in Cobb County, followed by gradual clearing, with a high near 41 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.