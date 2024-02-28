Polar Plunge 2024 at Acworth Beach Raises Over $170,000 For Special Olympics Georgia

Photo: Aaron Fults

by Aaron Fults

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held its annual “polar plunge” event at Acworth Beach Saturday morning, where it was revealed that over $170,000 was raised for Special Olympics Georgia.

The Polar Plunge is Special Olympics Georgia’s largest fundraising event, and all proceeds go toward providing free year-round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 17,429 athletes. To participate, teams and individuals were tasked with collecting at least $50 in donations to get the opportunity to plunge into the ice-cold waters of Lake Acworth.

Advertisement

Out of the $179,900 raised for the event, $52,953 was raised by just one team: Engel & Völkers Atlanta, a real estate firm. 2024 is their fifth year participating in the plunge, and their fourth consecutive year as the No. 1 fundraising team for the event. Ken Covers, a 24-year veteran and realtor with Engel & Völkers, was responsible for raising 10,000 dollars of his team’s total.

“It’s just a labor of love,” Covers said. “I’ve enjoyed every second of it. We got our team together and got them excited, and so this is the fourth year I think we’re the leading team as well.”

Covers was recognized and awarded a commemorative medal for his role as the top fundraiser at this year’s event.

“It just means so much to these kids,” he said. “The money that we raise is right here in Georgia. I’ve been there every day to give out awards and trophies in summer games. It’s just the best day ever.”

Along with the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Georgia brought back their tug of war tournament this year. Teams of seven plungers competed head-to-head until one team was declared victorious: the Frosty Bottoms.

There was also a costume contest, where participants dressed up as Vikings, crayons, superheroes and more.

“I feel like [Polar Plunge] is unique because it brings the community around to this beach and they all come make a good effort for the Special Olympics, which is a good non-profit organization for people with special needs and disabilities,” said Jalen Young, Events and Torch Run Manager for Special Olympics Georgia.

Young believes that even after 15 years, the event still has room to grow and evolve.

“This year, we had over 400 plungers, which is way better than last year and the year before that, coming from COVID and stuff,” Young said. “So yeah, I feel like it’ll grow every year. We get more sponsors, more plungers, more people involved as it goes on.”

My name is Aaron Fults, and I am a journalism student at Kennesaw State University. I am from Chickamauga, GA, but I moved to Kennesaw for school. I hope to make a career out of journalism as I have a passion for politics and human-interest stories.