Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, with a high near 76 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will move into the area this morning into this afternoon affecting north and central Georgia. Strong storms could also produce strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 a.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m and 1 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. High near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75Â° degrees and sunny or it could be 20Â° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 30, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 77 89 in 1987 56 in 1999 Min Temperature M 57 69 in 2017 40 in 1969 Avg Temperature M 67.0 78.0 in 1970 51.0 in 1999 Precipitation M 0.12 3.19 in 1953 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 2 14 in 1999 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 4 13 in 2016 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.4 73.8 79.2 in 1994 63.0 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 55.0 52.5 58.0 in 2017 45.1 in 1961 Avg Temperature 65.2 63.2 67.8 in 2017 54.3 in 1907 Total Precipitation 5.67 3.81 11.86 in 1979 0.35 in 1915 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 79 120 324 in 1907 36 in 1981 Total CDD (base 65) 92 64 141 in 1994 4 in 2000 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.1 63.0 68.3 in 2017 55.0 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 45.4 43.1 48.5 in 2017 35.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 55.2 53.0 58.4 in 2017 45.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 23.97 17.63 34.32 in 1881 7.96 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2521 3821 in 1977 1666 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 102 83 201 in 2012 7 in 2000

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-29

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”